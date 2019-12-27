Congolese Woman Dies Shortly After Arriving In U.S.

Authorities are looking into how a migrant woman from the African Congo region died while in the custody of Customs and Border Protection officials.

According to a CBP statement, the 41-year-old Congolese woman arrived at a port of entry in Laredo Tuesday afternoon. But on Wednesday, she began suffering abdominal pain and was vomiting. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

The statement said the woman was carrying documents indicating a previous medical condition which was not disclosed. 11 migrants have died in CBP custody this year.