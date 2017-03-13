Home NATIONAL Congress’ Analyst: 14M Lose Coverage Under GOP Health Bill
Congress' Analyst: 14M Lose Coverage Under GOP Health Bill
(AP) – Nonpartisan analysts project that 14 million people would lose coverage next year under the House bill dismantling former President Barack Obama’s health care law. The estimate is a blow to Republicans.

Monday’s estimate by the Congressional Budget Office says there would be 24 million more people uninsured by 2026 than under current law.

The projections give fuel to opponents who warn the measure would toss millions of voters off insurance plans. Criticism has come from Democrats, Republicans from states that benefit from Obama’s law and many corners of the health-care industry.

