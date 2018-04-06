Congress Faces Immigration Showdown, Tension On Tariffs

(AP) – This was supposed to be the quiet time on Capitol Hill, but Congress is returning to work Monday to face a House showdown over immigration. In the Senate, Republicans are trying to stop an all-out trade war after President Donald Trump’s decision to impose import tariffs on close U.S. allies.

Tensions are running particularly high with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell threatening to cancel the traditional August recess as he pushes past Democratic opposition to GOP priorities in a show of busy-work before the midterm election.

It’s shaping up to be far from the typical summer slowdown when legislating usually makes way for campaigning.