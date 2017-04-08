Home NATIONAL Congress Recessing, Leaving Much Undone, Tensions With Trump
(AP) – Lawmakers are scattering for their summer recess, leaving behind a slim record of achievements and a steaming President Donald Trump.
The president is angry about what the Republican-led Congress couldn’t do – repeal Obamacare – as well as one of the few things it did: approve a Russia sanctions bill that he detests.
As lawmakers took stock of seven months under the Trump administration, the mood was glum. Senators are still pointing to the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court as their signal success, even though that happened back in April.
Last week’s failure of their Obamacare repeal efforts after seven years of ardent campaign promises still stings. And Republicans have failed to make much progress on other marquee agenda items, like a tax overhaul or infrastructure bill.

