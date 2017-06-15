Home NATIONAL Congress Seeks Normalcy, Heads Back To Work After Shooting
Congress Seeks Normalcy, Heads Back To Work After Shooting
Congress Seeks Normalcy, Heads Back To Work After Shooting

(AP) – The business of the House is resuming a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game.
The attack critically wounded House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and also injured Capitol police officers, and a current and former congressional aide. The assailant had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP – and was shot by police and later died.
Votes were canceled in the House on Wednesday, but on Thursday they were taking place.
Scalise had been fielding balls at second base when he was shot and then dragged himself away from the infield in a trail of blood. The shooter was identified as James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old home inspector from Illinois.

