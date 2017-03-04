Home NATIONAL Congress Seen As Not Likely To Pass Tax Overhaul Quickly
Congress Seen As Not Likely To Pass Tax Overhaul Quickly
NATIONAL
0

Congress Seen As Not Likely To Pass Tax Overhaul Quickly

0
0
1024×1024
now viewing

Congress Seen As Not Likely To Pass Tax Overhaul Quickly

teaching_american_civics_74866_c0-178-4710-2924_s885x516
now playing

Know Your US Constitution? More States Look To Teach It

Jared Kushner
now playing

Trump's Son-In-Law Slated To Make A Visit To Iraq Monda

Trump_China_03499.jpg-06ee4
now playing

Trump Says US Is Ready To Act Alone On North Korea

Nikki Haley
now playing

US Ambassador Says No Question Russia Meddled In Election

undefined
now playing

Trump Senior Adviser Jared Kushner Travels To Iraq

fire investigation
now playing

Teen Arrested In Fire At Mercedes Apartment Complex

La Joya Housing Authority, Juan Jose Garza-2
now playing

Embattled La Joya Official Resigns From School Board

medicaid-fraud
now playing

Valley Woman Admits To Medicaid Fraud Scheme

austin-police-department-logo
now playing

Austin Officers Suspended For Blocking Activist Filming Them

American+Airline+MGN
now playing

Flight Attendants Still Wary Of American's New Uniforms

(AP) – After their humiliating loss on health care, Republicans in Congress could use a quick victory on a big issue. It won’t be an overhaul of the tax code.
Tax reform could prove harder to accomplish than repealing and replacing Barack Obama’s health law. Congressional Republicans are divided on significant issues, especially a new tax on imports embraced by House Speaker Paul Ryan. And the White House is sending contradicting signals on the new tax, adding to the uncertainty.
House Republicans also can’t decide whether to move on from health care. Ryan canceled a scheduled vote on a House GOP plan after it became obvious that Republicans didn’t have the votes.

Related posts:

  1. Expert Says Russians Targeted GOP Candidates
  2. Most Disapprove Of Trump, Except On Economy
  3. White House Says “reality” Changing With Regard To Syria
  4. Is ‘Obamacare’ Repeal Dead — Or A Legislative Zombie?
Related Posts
teaching_american_civics_74866_c0-178-4710-2924_s885x516

Know Your US Constitution? More States Look To Teach It

Roxanne Garcia 0
Jared Kushner

Trump’s Son-In-Law Slated To Make A Visit To Iraq Monda

Roxanne Garcia 0
undefined

Trump Senior Adviser Jared Kushner Travels To Iraq

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video