Congress Weighs Choice: ‘Go Big’ On Virus Aid Or Hit ‘Pause’

In this May 19, 2020, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks with reporters after meeting with Senate Republicans at their weekly luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congress is at a crossroads in the Covid-19 crisis. Lawmakers are wrestling over whether to “go big” as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants for the next relief bill or hit “pause” as McConnell insists. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)