Congressional Hispanic Caucus Members Visit Borderland

Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are getting a closer look at conditions in the Borderland’s immigrant shelters. Texas U.S. Congress members Verónica Escobar and Joaquín Castro were accompanied Monday by New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to get a firsthand look at conditions at El Paso and Clint detention sites.

The lawmakers are claiming the centers lack basic necessities such as running water and that immigrants told them they were instructed to drink water from the toilet. After the visit, the Hispanic Caucus members blamed the Trump administration for the inhumane conditions and demanded an investigation.