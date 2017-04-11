Congressional Leaders Call For Sexual Harassment Training

(AP) – Leading lawmakers are calling for mandatory training and other steps to prevent sexual harassment in Congress as the national spotlight on gender hostility in the workplace falls on Capitol Hill.

The calls from House Speaker Paul Ryan and others follow a series of news reports about women staffers and lawmakers experiencing harassment and sexual advances on the job.

The Associated Press reported Friday on the experiences of one current and three former female lawmakers. They said they had fended off unwanted advances, sexual comments and, in one case, physical contact from a male colleague in Congress.

Ryan has sent lawmakers a letter urging them to undergo sexual harassment training and make it mandatory for their staffs.