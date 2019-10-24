Congressional Leaders Pay Tribute To Cummings

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland, speaks during the memorial service for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., in the Capitol, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Washington. (Tom Williams/Pool via AP)

(AP) – Congressional leaders are paying tribute in the Capitol to late Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, who is lying in state in Statuary Hall.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called Cummings the “North Star” for House Democrats and said, “Elijah was truly a master of the House.” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said, “Our country has lost a giant.” Cummings died last week at age 68 of complications from long-standing health issues. A sharecropper’s son, Cummings rose to become a civil rights champion, a committee chairman and a leader of the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

As a tribute to Cummings, no votes are scheduled Thursday in the House.A wake and funeral are planned Friday in Baltimore.