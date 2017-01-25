Home NATIONAL Congressional Republicans Gather In Philly To Plot Course
Congressional Republicans Gather In Philly To Plot Course
NATIONAL
0

Congressional Republicans Gather In Philly To Plot Course

0
0
6f29ee69a1b54d11b4776e3dc5d3d1e4-1020×680
now viewing

Congressional Republicans Gather In Philly To Plot Course

920×920 (4)
now playing

Restaurants: The Next Front For The Immigration Debate?

3bc39b833df1dd7090b25724822b0dd2-690×450
now playing

Knights Of Malta Head Resigns Amid Spat With Pope Francis

170124121012-cnns-fred-pleitgen-sits-down-with-iran-deputy-oil-minister-amir-hossein-zamaninia-00000120-exlarge-tease
now playing

Philippine Officials Say Filipina Executed In Kuwait

image (5)
now playing

Avalanche Rescue Continues As Crews Mourn Colleagues

TrumpChicagoTweet_1485316724859_2646706_ver1.0
now playing

Trump Vows To 'Send In The Feds' To Help Chicago

gettyimages-632591544
now playing

Trump To Take Action On Immigration

AEP TEXAS
now playing

AEP Picks Site In San Benito For New Service Center

mcallen isd
now playing

McAllen Schools Superintendent Facing Formal Complaint

WILDFIRE GENERIC
now playing

Brooks County Wildfire Spreads To Ranchland

Janiece Longoria
now playing

Valley Native Named UT Regent

(AP) – Congressional Republicans are heading to Philadelphia where they will hear from President Donald Trump at their annual policy retreat.

The joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans comes as Trump’s presidency gets off to a rocky start. Republicans hope to come together and chart a course forward on a range of policy issues, particularly repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Lawmakers will also hear from British Prime Minister Theresa May, the first time a foreign head of state has addressed such a gathering. And football star Peyton Manning will appear.

The two-day conclave of work sessions, speeches and schmoozing gets under way today, with the high point coming tomorrow with Trump’s lunchtime speech. Lawmakers hope the gathering will help solidify their agenda for the year.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Says He’ll Announce Nominee Next Week
  2. Palestinians Condemn Israeli Settlement Plans
  3. Engel Says Allegations Re Russia, Trump ‘scary’
  4. British Court Rules In Brexit Lawsuit
Related Posts
920×920 (4)

Restaurants: The Next Front For The Immigration Debate?

Zack Cantu 0
TrumpChicagoTweet_1485316724859_2646706_ver1.0

Trump Vows To ‘Send In The Feds’ To Help Chicago

Zack Cantu 0
gettyimages-632591544

Trump To Take Action On Immigration

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video