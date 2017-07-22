Home NATIONAL Congressional Tradition Allows McCain Time To Battle Cancer
Congressional Tradition Allows McCain Time To Battle Cancer
NATIONAL
0

Congressional Tradition Allows McCain Time To Battle Cancer

0
0
0
now viewing

Congressional Tradition Allows McCain Time To Battle Cancer

KJH
now playing

Texas Woman Arrested In Tri-State 'Virtual Kidnapping' Plot

DACA
now playing

Democratic Attorneys General Urge Trump To Keep DACA

ice-agent-generic-immigration-enforcement
now playing

Federal Immigration Agents Round Up 123 People In Texas

BC-US-Drug-War-Mexico-Zetas-IMG-jpg-442×600
now playing

Ex-Mexican Drug Cartel Leader Gets 30 Years In US Prison

Prison Guards Killed
now playing

Reward Tops $100K: Where Did It Come From And Who Gets It?

AAEAAQAAAAAAAAnsAAAAJGZiZjQ5ZWEzLWYzMGUtNDViZS1iNjMzLWI3MTMzYmY5ZjFiMA
now playing

Mixed Signals From Trump White House On Health Care Strategy

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Trump Suggests He's Not Considering Pardons

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
now playing

Sanders Picked As New White House Press Secretary

USS FITZGERALD
now playing

Report: Navy Crew Apparently To Blame For Deadly Destroyer Collision

ISIS FLAG
now playing

US Counterterror Official Says Islamic State Still A Threat

(AP) – A long illness that keeps Sen. John McCain from his duties in the Senate isn’t likely to be challenged.

Congress has a long tradition in which no one questions ailing lawmakers taking time to recover. Some members of the House or the Senate have recuperated away from the Capitol for a year or more.

This unwritten courtesy isn’t often extended to the real working world where employees are forced to file for medical disability or take unpaid leave.

By tradition it’s up to the stricken member of Congress and the member’s doctors to decide when – or even if – they return to work.

The 80-year-old McCain has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer. He and his family are weighing his treatment, including radiation and chemotherapy.

Related posts:

  1. No Dye: Cancer Patients’ Gray Hair Darkened On Immune Drugs
Related Posts
BC-US-Drug-War-Mexico-Zetas-IMG-jpg-442×600

Ex-Mexican Drug Cartel Leader Gets 30 Years In US Prison

Danny Castillon 0
Prison Guards Killed

Reward Tops $100K: Where Did It Come From And Who Gets It?

Danny Castillon 0
AAEAAQAAAAAAAAnsAAAAJGZiZjQ5ZWEzLWYzMGUtNDViZS1iNjMzLWI3MTMzYmY5ZjFiMA

Mixed Signals From Trump White House On Health Care Strategy

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video