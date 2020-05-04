Congressman Gonzalez Seriously Injured In Fall At Home

McAllen Congressman Vicente Gonzalez is recovering at home after being seriously injured in a fall at his McAllen home.

A statement from his press secretary says Gonzalez was working around his house last Thursday when he fell about 12 feet. Gonzalez suffered fractures to his lower back, and under doctors orders, is laid up in bed for the next 4 to 6 weeks.

The statement says the District 15 representative will be able to work from home. The statement also says Gonzalez will talk more about what happened in the near future.