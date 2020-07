Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, studies notes during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert is dealing with the coronavirus. The Republican tested positive during pre-screening at the White House. He was supposed to travel with President Trump on Air Force One to Texas Wednesday.

The Tyler Republican has been one of the more skeptical members of Congress about mask wearing telling CNN last month he’s regularly tested for the virus.