Congressman Says Not Enough Resources In RGV To Suddenly Handle Thousands Of Migrants
Congressman Says Not Enough Resources In RGV To Suddenly Handle Thousands Of Migrants
Congressman Says Not Enough Resources In RGV To Suddenly Handle Thousands Of Migrants

U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Says Not Enough Resources In RGV To Suddenly Handle Thousands Of Migrants

There aren’t enough resources in the Rio Grande Valley to handle a sudden influx of thousands of migrants. So says U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar after meeting with RGV Border Patrol Sector Chief Manuel Padilla Junior and other members of law enforcement yesterday.

The south Texas Democrat says the caravan from Honduras has some seven-thousand immigrants in need of places to stay, food, medical attention and depending on an individual’s background, the possible intervention of law enforcement. Cuellar says that amount of people is a lot to contend with in one fell swoop.

