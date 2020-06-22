Congressman Vela Holding ICE To Account For Detention Center Coronavirus Outbreak

Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela has fired off a second letter urging Immigration and Customs Enforcement to do more to reduce a coronavirus outbreak inside the Port Isabel Detention Center.

The letter to ICE Acting Director Matthew Albence asks that the agency address concerns it is not adhering to CDC guidelines nor its own requirements for reducing the spread of the virus. Vela’s letter cites reports from immigration attorneys of a lack of sufficient protective gear and hygiene products, that physical distancing is not enforced, and little information is provided to detainees on how to keep from being infected.

The letter urges ICE to follow protocols aimed at stopped the spread of the virus, and also to release all eligible non-violent detainees. According to the Brownsville Herald, 34 detainees have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.