Congressman Vela Urges Rethinking Of 'Inhumane' DHS Proposal
Congressman Vela Urges Rethinking Of ‘Inhumane’ DHS Proposal
LOCAL
Congressman Vela Urges Rethinking Of ‘Inhumane’ DHS Proposal

Border Security
Congressman Vela Urges Rethinking Of ‘Inhumane’ DHS Proposal

Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela has signed a letter urging a reconsideration of a plan that would separate children from their parents after they cross into the U.S. from Mexico.

The letter is addressed to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, who has proposed the idea, hoping it will discourage Central American families from coming to the U.S. But the letter calls the idea unconscionable and one that does not reflect American values.

The letter adds separating children from their parents would only cause them additional stress. Along with Vela, signers of the letter include members of the House Committee on Homeland Security.

