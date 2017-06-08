Home LOCAL Congressmen Oppose South Texas Wildlife Refuge As Border Wall Site
Congressmen Oppose South Texas Wildlife Refuge As Border Wall Site
Congressmen Oppose South Texas Wildlife Refuge As Border Wall Site

BORDER WALL RIO GRANDE VALLEY
Congressmen Oppose South Texas Wildlife Refuge As Border Wall Site

A group of Texas Democratic congressmen is demanding more details about preliminary plans to build a section of President Trump’s proposed border wall through a federal wildlife refuge
in the Rio Grande Valley.

The call for transparency comes amid word that administration officials intend to build the wall on about 3 miles of the river flood control levee that runs through the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge.

But six congressmen are echoing the concerns of border wall opponents that the wall will do serious environmental and economic damage.

The Santa Ana refuge is one of the most popular birding areas in the
country and they say the wall would slash hundreds of millions of dollars in eco-tourism revenue to the Valley.

The congressmen voice their concerns in a letter to the Homeland
Security Department. It was signed by all three Valley congressmen, along with Lloyd Doggett of Austin, Joaquin Castro of San Antonio, and Beto O’Rourke of El Paso.

