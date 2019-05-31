Congressmen Visit Rio Grande Valley, Tour Border Patrol Checkpoint

A Texas congressman is taking two colleagues on a tour of the border this week to show them the current conditions facing the Border Patrol.

Congressman Michael Cloud brought Republican Congressmen Jody Hice and Glenn Grothmann to Falfurrias Thursday, where they toured a vehicle checkpoint. Border Patrol officials say they hope the tour will help convince the congressmen to give them more resources to do their jobs. The three congressmen are also meeting with Border Patrol officials in Laredo as part of their tour.