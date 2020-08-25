Congresswoman Escobar Wants Answers From Homeland Security On Allegations Of Sexual Assault

U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar wants answers from Homeland Security on allegations of sexual abuse at the El Paso Processing Center. KDBC reported Monday that Escobar’s office issued a statement saying the allegations from former and current detainees date back to 2019.

The El Paso Democrat sent a letter to DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf and several other immigration and Homeland Security officials to get answers. Escobar claims the allegations reveal a pattern of sexual abuse and harassment by officers toward immigrant detainees at the El Paso center.