Congresswoman Responds To Airline Controversy

(Houston, TX) — A Houston lawmaker is denying she asked for special treatment on a United Airlines flight. A passenger on the same plane earlier this month claims she was bumped out of her first-class seat which was given to U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee.

In a written statement, Jackson Lee says she never asked for preferential treatment and believes Jean-Marie Simon targeted her because she is African American. United has apologized for the mix-up and given Simon a 500-dollar voucher.