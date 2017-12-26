Home TEXAS Congresswoman Responds To Airline Controversy
Congresswoman Responds To Airline Controversy
TEXAS
Congresswoman Responds To Airline Controversy

SHEILA LEE JACKSON UNITED AIRLINES SEAT CONTROVERSY
Congresswoman Responds To Airline Controversy

(Houston, TX) — A Houston lawmaker is denying she asked for special treatment on a United Airlines flight. A passenger on the same plane earlier this month claims she was bumped out of her first-class seat which was given to U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee.

In a written statement, Jackson Lee says she never asked for preferential treatment and believes Jean-Marie Simon targeted her because she is African American. United has apologized for the mix-up and given Simon a 500-dollar voucher.

