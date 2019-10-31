Conservative Groups Call For Special Session Of TX Legislature

Several conservative groups are urging Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special legislative session to elect a new Speaker of the Texas House. Speaker Dennis Bonnen announced last week that he’s not running for reelection.

Michael Quinn Sullivan, the CEO of Empower Texans, held a news conference outside Dallas on Wednesday, along with leaders of Texas Homeschool Coalition, Texas Right to Life, and other conservative groups. They requested lawmakers to replace Bonnen immediately and address issues they say GOP leaders neglected during this year’s regular legislative session.