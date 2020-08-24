Conservatives Sue To Block Abbott’s Extension Of Early Voting

State conservative leaders and a pair of GOP candidates are suing to block Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to add six days of early voting for the election in November.

Abbott’s extension of the early voting period is a pandemic-related safety measure, but opponents say it violates both state law and the Texas Constitution.

The lawsuit was filed late Thursday in Travis County state District Court. Sharon Hemphill, a candidate for district judge in Harris County, and Bryan Slaton, running for the Texas House, added their names to it.