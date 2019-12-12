Construction Begins On New Bicentennial Extension

Bicentennial Boulevard in McAllen is being extended again. Ground was broken Wednesday for a project that will add 2.8 more miles to the major north-south roadway. The new construction will extend Bicentennial from Trenton Road north to State Highway 107.

The $12.6 million roadway is being jointly funded by the Federal Highway Administration, the Texas Transportation Department, the Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization, and with money from the 2013 bond election. The work is being done by Texas Cordia Construction of Edinburg, and will take about one year to complete.