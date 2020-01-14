Construction Resumes On Section Of Border Wall Not Being Built By Federal Government

Crews with Fisher Construction are back at work putting up a privately-funded border wall south of Mission. The work has resumed days after a McAllen federal judge declined to issue an injunction that would have stopped construction on a 3-1/2-mile, 18-foot tall border wall near the banks of the Rio Grande.

The judge found that the U.S. Boundary and Water Commission provided insufficient evidence the project would violate a U.S.-Mexico boundary treaty. The IBWC argued that the wall being built so close to the Rio Grande could impact the flow of the river and worsen flooding on both sides of the border. The private groups funding the wall have declined to put a price tag on the project.