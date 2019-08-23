Construction Starting On New Substation For Hidalgo County Precinct 1

Folks in Hidalgo County’s Precinct 1 will have to wait at least another half-year for a permanent place to take care of county-related business.

Ground was broken this week on a new Precinct 1 substation on Joe Stephens Avenue in Weslaco. The old building was forced to close due to the flood damage it suffered a little more than a year ago. The new substation is expected to open next March.

The 52-hundred square-foot building will house offices for you to pay property taxes and update your vehicle registration. It will also house planning, along with health and human services offices. Temporary offices are currently open at the location.