Construction Starts On Key Weslaco Flood Control Project

Officials gathered in Weslaco Wednesday to break ground on a key drainage improvement project aimed at relieving the kind of flooding that ravaged numerous Weslaco neighborhoods last June.

The officials turned the dirt for the Chapa-Las Brisas Detention Facility. It is the first project to get underway as part of Hidalgo County’s $190 million flood control bond measure voters approved last November.

The cost of the Chapa-Las Brisas project is estimated at $10.6 million. It includes building large detention ponds, extending an existing drainage ditch, and constructing a new storm drainage system. The record storm-caused flooding of last June destroyed or damaged more than 2,500 homes and more than 100 businesses in Weslaco.

(Photo courtesy of Hidalgo County)

