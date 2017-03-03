Home LOCAL Construction Starts On Model Regional Public Center
Construction Starts On Model Regional Public Center

Construction Starts On Model Regional Public Center

Ground was broken Friday in Pharr for an all-encompassing law enforcement educational center that will offer college-level courses in public safety.

The Regional Center for Public Safety Excellence will offer programs in law enforcement, border security, and fire science, along with continuing education classes for current law enforcement officers.

The center will consist of both classrooms and training facilities to meet the needs of public safety students working to become officers on a local, state or national level. The center is the result of a collaboration among the city of Pharr, the PSJA school district, and South Texas College. It is going up on South Cage Boulevard, just south of El Rancho Blanco Road.

