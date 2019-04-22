Construction Underway On Giant Immigrant Tent Facility Near Donna Bridge

Work is underway in south Donna to construct a massive tent facility to process and hold Central American migrant families, and children traveling alone, who continue to stream across the border.

The Customs and Border Protection Bureau last week awarded a $37 million contract for the facility to New York-based Deployed Resources. Officials say the facility is needed to process and hold the growing number of migrants as they wait to be transferred to an ICE-operated detention center or a shelter operated by the Health and Human Services Department.

The facility, which can hold 500 people, is expected to be operational by May 1st. The contract calls for it to be open for four months with options to extend operations through the end of the year.

The tent facility is going up on about five acres near the Donna port of entry. It will contain separate sections for processing and detaining the migrants. The holding section will consist of housing areas, a medical area, a kitchen, and areas for showers, toilets, and washers and dryers.

A 3,000 square-foot outside area is for recreational and exercise purposes. The entire facility will be surrounded by a 7-foot tall fence topped with barbed wire.