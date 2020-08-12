Construction Underway On Key Cargo Truck Connector Route

Work is underway constructing a new highway described as critical to improving access to the Port of Brownsville and the SpaceX rocket facility on Boca Chica Beach.

Construction began this week on the South Port Connector – a 2-lane, almost 2-mile long road connecting Ostos Road inside the Port with State Highway 4 – providing another Port entry and exit, and improving the flow of cargo and other goods to the SpaceX complex.

The South Port Connector is also the first phase of the larger State Highway 32 project – a proposed 10-mile loop around southern Brownsville linking the Port with I-69E near the Veterans International Bridge. The $25.6 million connector road is planned to be open to traffic late next year.