Construction Underway To Add Commercial Truck Lanes To Donna Bridge

Local, state, and federal officials gathered Wednesday to break ground on a major expansion of the Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge that will allow it to handle commercial truck traffic. It was just last month that the federal General Services Agency greenlighted the expansion after the project had been stalled for several years.

The $60 million expansion of the nearly 10-year-old bridge will be completed in two phases. The southbound lanes and an inspection station will be constructed during the first phase.

Officials say the inspection station will contain new high-tech scanning equipment that can process about 100 fully-loaded trucks an hour. The southbound project is scheduled to be completed next April.