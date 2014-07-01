GENERAL CONTEST RULES

The following rules and regulations concerning any winnings from R Communications:

(1) Prize must be claimed within 10 days by named winner.

(2) Must be 18 years of age or older; Minors should be accompanied by adult with proper ID

(3) All winners must present proper ID (official government picture id) for any prizes valued at $100 or more

(4) Picture IDs w/proof of address are acceptable for any prizes valued at $99.99 or less

(5) Prizes should be picked up within the hours of 9:00am – 5:00pm, Monday – Friday.

(6) Only one winner per household and/or immediate family, per 30 days.

(7) Cash prizes may be won only once every 60 days.

(8) It is understood and agreed that prize winners are required to fill out a W8/W9 for any prizes valued at $100 or more.

(9) It is understood and agreed that prize winners are responsible for all taxes and that R Communications will issue a 1099 form for all prizes valued at $600 or more.

(10) It is understood that winner’s name, character, photographs, voice and likeness can be used in connection with promotion of this and other contest and therefore waive any claims to royalty, right or remuneration for such use.

***Where allowed by law, prize winners agree that R Communications may use such information for marketing purposes and may include the names of winners in a publicly available winner’s list.