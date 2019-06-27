Contract Awarded For Second Segment Of Border Wall In Starr County

Four more miles at a cost of 33 million dollars. That’s the contract the federal government has awarded for a second border wall segment in Starr County.

The second project, like the first, calls for steel bollard fencing at a height of up to 30 feet, along with roads on each side, detection technology, and lighting. The fencing will stretch for four miles between Rio Grande City and La Grulla, south of Highway 83. Construction is slated to begin in November. The project will be built by Albuquerque-based Southwest Valley Constructors.

The contract for the second segment comes about a month after the first contract was awarded for three miles of border fencing between the communities of Escobares and Salineno. Construction on the initial segment is to begin in August.