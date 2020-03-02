Contract Awarded For More Segments Of Border Wall In Starr County

$180 million for 15 miles of border wall. That’s the latest contract the federal government has awarded for border wall construction in Starr County.

The contract, announced Monday by Customs and Border Protection, is for four separate segments of border wall in La Grulla, Rio Grande City, Escobares, Roma, and Salineno. The contract goes to Southwest Valley Constructors – the Albuquerque-based company that will build other border wall segments in Starr County.

The project, which is the third for Starr County, calls for steel bollard fencing at a height of 30 feet, along with roads and cameras and other enforcement technology.

CBP says it anticipates construction to start later this year, pending the availability of real estate. That’s an indication the government will have to negotiate the right to access private property that’s in the path of the proposed wall.