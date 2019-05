Damage to a building that was under construction when a crane collapsed on it Saturday in Seattle is shown, Monday, April 29, 2019, in Seattle. The accident killed four people. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

A report says one of the five contractors involved in Seattle’s deadly crane collapse requested only one road closure for the crane’s dismantling. That allowed Mercer Street, where parts of the crane fell and killed four people, to remain open.

KING TV says Omega Morgan requested that only Valley Street be closed. Other reports say premature removal of bolts during dismantling led to the collapse. The investigation is expected to take up to six months.