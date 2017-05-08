Controversial Appointment Clouds US Senate Race In Alabama

(AP) – Alabama Sen. Luther Strange got to the U.S. Senate with an appointment from the state’s then-governor who later resigned under the cloud of an ethics scandal.

That appointment has become something of a double-edged sword as Strange seeks to keep the U.S. Senate that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Strange has the power of incumbency. But some of the challengers in the GOP primary have called his appointment corrupt, since Strange was state attorney general and over any investigation of the governor.

Strange says the criticisms are unmerited. He said he opened the investigation that eventually led to a plea deal and the governor’s resignation.

Strange said he asked his team to follow the truth wherever it led.