Home NATIONAL Controversial Appointment Clouds US Senate Race In Alabama
Controversial Appointment Clouds US Senate Race In Alabama
NATIONAL
0

Controversial Appointment Clouds US Senate Race In Alabama

0
0
-f17c529d43fb1c1d
now viewing

Controversial Appointment Clouds US Senate Race In Alabama

1501947842_08+04mosquebomb080617+458242272
now playing

The Latest: Minnesota Mosque Blast Was In Imam's Office

920×920
now playing

UN Agency Cites Jump In Migrant Deaths On US-Mexico Border

KUHKH
now playing

Portales Man In Cockfighting Case Says It Was 'Poultry Show'

Islands-Power-Outage_81085
now playing

North Carolina Islands Expect Busy Saturday After Outage

8548bf771f5542eebb962d76a514699b-780×529
now playing

Justice Department Promises To Go After Government Leaks

untitled
now playing

'Lucifer' Heat Wave Keeps Parts Of Europe In Red Alert

1501940462_10001921+Trump+456703574
now playing

Trump Counters Criticism Of His National Security Adviser

ThinkstockPhotos-522732446_1501942451313_10199449_ver1_0
now playing

Billions Lost In Nuclear Power Projects, With More Bills Due

MICHELLE CARTER TRIAL
now playing

Mom Files $4.2M Suit Against Woman In Texting Suicide Case

DONALD TRUMP ON PHONE
now playing

Leaked Trump Transcripts The Latest Risk To US Diplomacy

(AP) – Alabama Sen. Luther Strange got to the U.S. Senate with an appointment from the state’s then-governor who later resigned under the cloud of an ethics scandal.

That appointment has become something of a double-edged sword as Strange seeks to keep the U.S. Senate that previously belonged to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Strange has the power of incumbency. But some of the challengers in the GOP primary have called his appointment corrupt, since Strange was state attorney general and over any investigation of the governor.

Strange says the criticisms are unmerited. He said he opened the investigation that eventually led to a plea deal and the governor’s resignation.

Strange said he asked his team to follow the truth wherever it led.

Related posts:

  1. Texas House OKs School Finance Fix Amid Senate Uncertainty
  2. The Latest: Trump Admin Warns Against Classified Info Leaks
  3. Leaked Trump Transcripts The Latest Risk To US Diplomacy
  4. Was Montana’s Wild House Race A Trump Test? Not So Much
Related Posts
1501947842_08+04mosquebomb080617+458242272

The Latest: Minnesota Mosque Blast Was In Imam’s Office

Danny Castillon 0
Islands-Power-Outage_81085

North Carolina Islands Expect Busy Saturday After Outage

Danny Castillon 0
8548bf771f5542eebb962d76a514699b-780×529

Justice Department Promises To Go After Government Leaks

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video