Conversion Of McAllen Convention Center Into COVID-19 Hospital Underway

Efforts are already underway to convert the McAllen Convention Center into a COVID-19 patient care facility. Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday an agreement to use the city’s convention center to free up space inside hospitals that have been overburdened with a persistent flood of COVID-19 patients since after the Fourth of July.

While hospitals are finally seeing some relief, Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Eddie Olivarez tells 710 KURV – funeral homes are not:

The convention center-turned-coronavirus health care facility is being equipped to treat a maximum of 250 patients. It is being operated by the Texas Department of Emergency Management in partnership with Texas Military Forces and U.S. military medical forces.