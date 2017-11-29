Home LOCAL Convict Arraigned On Capital Murder Charge Related To Septic Tank Remains
Convict Arraigned On Capital Murder Charge Related To Septic Tank Remains
Convict Arraigned On Capital Murder Charge Related To Septic Tank Remains

Aristeo Cervantes Junior
Convict Arraigned On Capital Murder Charge Related To Septic Tank Remains

A Valley man currently imprisoned for aggravated assault, has now been charged with capital murder, in the death – 13 years ago – of a woman whose skeletal remains were found in a septic tank this summer.

was brought before a judge in Hidalgo County who read the charge and set a bond of a half-million dollars.

Cervantes was linked to the woman’s 2004 murder in September, about two months after her remains were found in a septic tank at a home near Edcouch. Using DNA comparisons, Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigators identified the victim as Leona Marie Tollett Johnson and tied her to Cervantes who lived in the home at the time. The 40-year-old Cervantes is currently in prison for stabbing his wife in 2015.

Photo courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

 

