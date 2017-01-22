Home TEXAS Convicted Ex-Judge Gives Up Law License
Convicted Ex-Judge Gives Up Law License
TEXAS
Convicted Ex-Judge Gives Up Law License

(AP) — A former Galveston County court-at-law judge convicted of abuse of official capacity has given up his law license.  The Galveston County Daily News reports the Texas Supreme Court, in accepting Christopher Dupuy’s resignation from practicing law in the state, says the decision is in the best interest of the public, the law profession and Dupuy himself.  He resigned from the bench and pleaded guilty to abuse of official capacity in September 2013 for using a government computer to draft legal documents for someone outside Galveston County. He’d been elected in 2010.

A visiting judge last August found Dupuy violated terms of his probation by sending harassing anonymous text messages to a former lawyer in a child custody case with his ex-wife.

