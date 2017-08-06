Home TEXAS Convicted Killer Of 2 Gets October Execution Date
Convicted Killer Of 2 Gets October Execution Date
TEXAS
0

Convicted Killer Of 2 Gets October Execution Date

0
0
635902059410222293-gavel-2_184910_ver1_0
now viewing

Convicted Killer Of 2 Gets October Execution Date

Isabel Robinson Judd Denley
now playing

Complaint: Woman Recorded Sex Assault To Blackmail Boyfriend

25-year-old Reality Winner
now playing

Grand Jury Indicts Woman In Leaked Secrets Case

IMMIGRATION
now playing

Under Trump, Old Deportation Orders Get New Life

Judge_gavel
now playing

Man Convicted Of Smuggling Human Growth Hormone

vote
now playing

Official: Ballot Requests Made By People Found To Be Dead

gasprices332
now playing

Texas Retail Gasoline Prices Down A Penny This Week

Former first lady Barbara Bush celebrates 92nd birthday
now playing

Former First Lady Barbara Bush Celebrates 92nd Birthday

MISSING PLANE
now playing

More Bodies Found In Search For Myanmar Military Plane

shooting in Tunkhannock
now playing

Police: Supermarket Employee Kills 3 Co-Workers

Minister Mahmoud Alavi
now playing

Report: Iran Investigating Saudi Role In Attacks

Clinton Lee Young

(AP) – An East Texas man on death row for killing two men days apart during a crime trek across the state more than 15 years ago has received an execution date for later this year.  Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jason Clark says the prison agency has received court documents setting 33-year-old convicted killer Clinton Lee Young for lethal injection Oct. 26.

Young, from Ore City in Upshur County, was convicted and condemned for the November 2001 fatal shootings of 41-year-old Doyle Douglas in Longview and then 52-year-old Samuel Petrey a day or two later in a Midland oilfield.  Petrey had been carjacked in Eastland, about 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) east of Abilene.  Young was arrested in Midland and tried for capital murder in Midland County.

Related posts:

  1. Deputy Put On Leave After Fatal Confrontation
  2. DAVIS RANKIN
  3. Police Arrest Legislator Victoria Neave On DWI Count
  4. SERGIO SANCHEZ
Related Posts
Isabel Robinson Judd Denley

Complaint: Woman Recorded Sex Assault To Blackmail Boyfriend

jsalinas 0
Judge_gavel

Man Convicted Of Smuggling Human Growth Hormone

jsalinas 0
vote

Official: Ballot Requests Made By People Found To Be Dead

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video