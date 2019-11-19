Convicted Valley Judge To Report To Prison Today

Today is the day former longtime Valley judge Rudy Delgado is to begin serving his 5-year federal prison sentence stemming from his judicial corruption conviction. The 66-year-old Delgado is to report to the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth.

The start of his prison sentence comes almost 2 months after Delgado was convicted in McAllen federal court of bribery, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy. The charges were contained in an 8-count federal indictment that was handed up in February of last year.

An investigation that began in mid-2016 found that Delgado, while on the bench of the 93rd District Court, was soliciting and accepting bribes of cash and gifts from at least one attorney, and rendering favorable rulings in return.