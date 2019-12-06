Convicted Valley Tejano Star Ready To Head Out On Tour

Brownsville-based Tejano superstar Joe Lopez is set to go on tour – a little less than two years after he was freed from prison. Lopez was sent to prison after being found guilty of raping his 13-year-old niece in 2004, and served 12 years of his 20-year sentence – getting out of prison in March of last year.

The Grammy-winning performer is now preparing for a comeback tour, and his first show is set for December 13th in Houston. However, Lopez has had to get special permission from the Texas parole board to perform there, because his niece now lives in Harris County. The parole board is agreeing to allow Lopez to enter the county but, quote – solely for entertainment purposes.” Crime victims advocates, however, call the board’s decision a slap in the face.