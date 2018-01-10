Home NATIONAL Conway: “I’m A Victim Of Sexual Assault”
Conway: "I'm A Victim Of Sexual Assault"
Conway: “I’m A Victim Of Sexual Assault”

Conway: “I’m A Victim Of Sexual Assault”

Kellyanne Conway says she is “empathetic” for other victims of sexual assault as she is a victim herself.

On CNN’s State of the Union yesterday, Conway said you have to be accountable for your own actions, but you have to blame the perpetrators and not take your anger out on Judge Kavanaugh. She also slammed the network for making comparisons between Judge Kavanaugh and Bill Cosby, saying the comparison was a “disgrace” and the anchor should have shut the conversation down.

When asked if she feels every woman’s voices should be heard, she said yes, but they should not treat people different based on politics or gender.

