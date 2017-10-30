Home NATIONAL Conway Shrugs Off Russia Probe
Conway Shrugs Off Russia Probe
Conway Shrugs Off Russia Probe

(AP) – White House counselor Kellyanne Conway is shrugging off developments in the Russia probe as speculation, saying the White House isn’t aware of what will happen next.
Conway spoke on “Fox and Friends” Monday morning shortly before The New York Times reported that Trump’s ex-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate have been told to surrender to federal authorities.
Conway said of earlier reports that charges were coming: “we don’t even know that it has anything to do with the campaign.”
Conway added that the administration is fully cooperating with the probe, but noted that the president has dismissed it as a “hoax.”

