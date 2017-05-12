Home NATIONAL Conyers’ Role In Civil Rights Dominates Reaction
Conyers’ Role In Civil Rights Dominates Reaction
NATIONAL
Conyers’ Role In Civil Rights Dominates Reaction

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash
Conyers’ Role In Civil Rights Dominates Reaction

(AP) – A congresswoman says she struggled with her decision to call for Rep. John Conyers to resign because of the important role he played in the civil rights movement.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said Tuesday that she came to Congress after being a civil rights activist and that “none of the work” she did on immigrant rights issues would have been possible without Conyers’ leadership.

Jayapal said last week that Conyers should resign following allegations by former staffers accusing him of sexual harassment. He announced his retirement Tuesday. Jayapal says Democrats will “lose our moral authority if we also don’t call out those we love who have done things that are bad.”

Jayapal says she also thinks Roy Moore, of Alabama, should drop out of the Senate race in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct with teenagers.

