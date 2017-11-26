Home NATIONAL Conyers Steps Aside From Top Spot On Judiciary
Conyers Steps Aside From Top Spot On Judiciary
NATIONAL
0

Conyers Steps Aside From Top Spot On Judiciary

0
0
CONYERS
now viewing

Conyers Steps Aside From Top Spot On Judiciary

DEADLY FIRE
now playing

Couple, 2 Children, Identified As Dallas-Area Fire Victims

KEVIN SUMLIN
now playing

Texas A&M Has Fired Coach Kevin Sumlin After Six Winning Seasons

arrest187
now playing

Harlingen Woman Arrested Last Week Was Set To Testify Against Indicted State Senator

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Two Killed In Robbery Of Illegal Gambling Operation In Edinburg

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

Harlingen Man Killed In Thanksgiving Weekend Car Crash

WOMEN IN INFANTRY COMBAT
now playing

Women Get Chance To 'one-up' The Men In Mixed Infantry Units

NETANYAHU AND TRUMP
now playing

Israel Races To Head Off UN Settlement 'blacklist'

VACCINES REACH YEMEN EASING SAUDI BLOCKADE
now playing

Vaccines Reach Yemen After Easing Of Saudi-Led Blockade

Mugabe was relieved after quitting, Zimbabwean mediator says
now playing

Mugabe Was Relieved After Quitting, Zimbabwean Mediator Says

COMPUTER HACKER
now playing

FBI Didn't Tell US Targets As Russian Hackers Hunted Emails

(AP) – Michigan Rep. John Conyers says he is stepping aside as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee amid a congressional investigation into allegations he sexually harassed female staff members.

In a statement Sunday, the 88-year-old Conyers says he denies the allegations and would like to keep his leadership role on the panel. But he says he “cannot in good conscience” allow the charges to be an undue distraction to his House colleagues while the investigation is continuing.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating Conyers after receiving allegations of sexual harassment and age discrimination involving staff members as well as using “official resources for impermissible personal purposes.”

No related posts.

Related Posts
WOMEN IN INFANTRY COMBAT

Women Get Chance To ‘one-up’ The Men In Mixed Infantry Units

jsalinas 0
COMPUTER HACKER

FBI Didn’t Tell US Targets As Russian Hackers Hunted Emails

jsalinas 0
KH

Trump Spotted Golfing With Nicklaus

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video