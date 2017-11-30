Home NATIONAL Conyers To Fight Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Conyers To Fight Sexual Misconduct Allegations
NATIONAL
Conyers To Fight Sexual Misconduct Allegations

(AP) – An attorney for U.S. Rep. John Conyers says the 88-year-old lawmaker will fight allegations of sexual misconduct involving former female staff members.
Arnold Reed tells The Associated Press that Conyers is innocent and has no plans to resign. Reed adds that anyone making inappropriate touching or other claims against the Detroit Democrat should be prepared to back them up.
BuzzFeed News reported last week that Conyers settled a complaint in 2015 from a woman who alleged she was fired because she rejected his sexual advances. It says Conyers’ office paid out more than $27,000 in the confidential settlement.
Another former employee, Deanna Maher, said Tuesday that in 1997 Conyers undressed to his underwear in front of her and twice touched her leg inappropriately.
The House Ethics Committee is investigating Conyers.

