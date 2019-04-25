NATIONAL

Cop, Teacher, Others Accused Of Trying To Lure Teens For Sex

(AP) – A New Jersey police officer and a New York City high school teacher are among 16 men who allegedly tried to set up sexual encounters with people they thought were teenage boys and girls.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced the arrests Wednesday. They were made as part of “Operation Home Alone,” a multiagency undercover sting that targeted people who allegedly used social media in an attempt to lure children.

Grewal said most of the defendants were arrested when they arrived at a residence in Bergen County, where they expected to find the victim home alone. The arrests were made from April 11-15.  The defendants face various charges including luring and attempted sexual assault.

