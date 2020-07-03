Cops Fired Over Photos Of Chokehold Used On Elijah McClain

This photo released by the Aurora Police Department, in Colorado, shows Officers Erica Marrero, from left, Jaron Jones and Kyle Dittrich. Jason Rosenblatt, one of three white officers who stopped Elijah McClain, has been fired over the photos showing colleagues reenacting the chokehold used before the Black man died in August 2019, according to documents from prosecutors. The officers shown in the photo have either been fired or have resigned, according to officials. (Aurora Police Department via AP)

This photo released by the Aurora Police Department, in Colorado, shows Officers Erica Marrero, from left, Jaron Jones and Kyle Dittrich. Jason Rosenblatt, one of three white officers who stopped Elijah McClain, has been fired over the photos showing colleagues reenacting the chokehold used before the Black man died in August 2019, according to documents from prosecutors. The officers shown in the photo have either been fired or have resigned, according to officials. (Aurora Police Department via AP)

(AP) – A Colorado police chief has fired three officers over photos showing police reenact a chokehold used on Elijah McClain. The Black man last year after police stopped him on the street in a Denver suburb.

One of those fired is a white Aurora officer who helped stopped McClain in August. The other two who were fired posed in the photos taken in October near a memorial for McClain.

A fourth officer in the photos resigned earlier this week. They sent the photos to Rosenblatt, who responded with a text that said, “Haha.” They were fired for conduct unbecoming of an officer.