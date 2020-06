Senator John Cornyn says he plans to bring forward legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. On the Senate floor, the Texas Republican explained the day is “an opportunity to reflect on our history.”

Juneteenth commemorates June 19th, 1865, the day the commander of the federal occupation forces in Galveston notified the city’s black population that they were no longer slaves. Houston Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee introduced a corresponding measure in the House.